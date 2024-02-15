Sandlin Header 2022
Thursday’s Sports

Coach Mike Zimmer

NFL

Over the past three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense has ranked seventh, tied for fifth and fifth in points allowed while totaling an NFL-best 93 takeaways. With Dan Quinn leaving to become the Washington Commanders’ head coach, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, is in a decent situation. Zimmer first came to the Cowboys in 1994 as a defensive assistant. A year later, the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. They have not been to even an NFC Championship Game since. Zimmer said his goal was to return to work with McCarthy and win a championship.

NBA

Grizzlies (19-36) 121 – Rockets (24-30) 113

Pelicans (33-22) 133 – Wizards (9-45) 126

Mavericks (32-23) 116 – Spurs (11-44) 93

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added 27 before leaving early in the fourth period. The Dallas Mavericks overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-93 on Wednesday night.

NHL

Thursday

Stars (33-14-6) at Nashville Predators (27-24-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 8 Tennessee (18-6 8-3) 92 – Arkansas (12-12 3-8) 63

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 23 Oklahoma (18-6 12-1) 84 – No. 21 Baylor (18-6 7-6) 73

No. t Texas (23-3 10-3) 82 – Houston (12-12 3-10) 66

Thursday

A&M-Commerce (11-11 6-6) at Aan Antonio UIW (13-9 6-5) at 6:39 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back on the road, playing at UIW on Thursday night to begin a three-game road swing.

TRACK

A&M-Commerce women’s track & field sprinter Kiara Brown is competing in the 60 Meter Dash at the USA Track & Field Indoor National Championships this weekend. This is in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S

Mt Pleasant Boy’s Basketball Bi-District is against Kingwood Park on Tuesday, February 20. It will be at Timpson High School at 7:00 pm.

GIRL’S

Thursday

Honey Grove (24-10) vs. Cooper (17-13)

Mt Vernon (20-9) vs. Tatum (28-1) at Ore City at 6:30 K-Lake 97.7

No. 22 Rockwall (22-12) vs. No. 1 Duncanville (29-4)

Waskom (15-16) vs. Hooks (28-5)

Whitehouse (24-10) vs. No. 7 McKinney North (27-10) Thu at Forney at 8:00 pm

No. 13 Winnsboro (23-24) vs. Jefferson (23-24) at UT-Tyler 6:00 pm

Friday

Alba-Golden (19-5) vs. Lindsay (21-4) Friday at Wolfe City at 6:30 pm

