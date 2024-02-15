Thursday’s Sports

Coach Mike Zimmer

NFL

Over the past three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense has ranked seventh, tied for fifth and fifth in points allowed while totaling an NFL-best 93 takeaways. With Dan Quinn leaving to become the Washington Commanders’ head coach, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, is in a decent situation. Zimmer first came to the Cowboys in 1994 as a defensive assistant. A year later, the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. They have not been to even an NFC Championship Game since. Zimmer said his goal was to return to work with McCarthy and win a championship.

NBA

Grizzlies (19-36) 121 – Rockets (24-30) 113

Pelicans (33-22) 133 – Wizards (9-45) 126

Mavericks (32-23) 116 – Spurs (11-44) 93

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added 27 before leaving early in the fourth period. The Dallas Mavericks overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-93 on Wednesday night.

NHL

Thursday

Stars (33-14-6) at Nashville Predators (27-24-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 8 Tennessee (18-6 8-3) 92 – Arkansas (12-12 3-8) 63

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 23 Oklahoma (18-6 12-1) 84 – No. 21 Baylor (18-6 7-6) 73

No. t Texas (23-3 10-3) 82 – Houston (12-12 3-10) 66

Thursday

A&M-Commerce (11-11 6-6) at Aan Antonio UIW (13-9 6-5) at 6:39 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back on the road, playing at UIW on Thursday night to begin a three-game road swing.

TRACK

A&M-Commerce women’s track & field sprinter Kiara Brown is competing in the 60 Meter Dash at the USA Track & Field Indoor National Championships this weekend. This is in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S

Mt Pleasant Boy’s Basketball Bi-District is against Kingwood Park on Tuesday, February 20. It will be at Timpson High School at 7:00 pm.

GIRL’S

Thursday

Honey Grove (24-10) vs. Cooper (17-13)

Mt Vernon (20-9) vs. Tatum (28-1) at Ore City at 6:30 K-Lake 97.7

No. 22 Rockwall (22-12) vs. No. 1 Duncanville (29-4)

Waskom (15-16) vs. Hooks (28-5)

Whitehouse (24-10) vs. No. 7 McKinney North (27-10) Thu at Forney at 8:00 pm

No. 13 Winnsboro (23-24) vs. Jefferson (23-24) at UT-Tyler 6:00 pm

Friday

Alba-Golden (19-5) vs. Lindsay (21-4) Friday at Wolfe City at 6:30 pm