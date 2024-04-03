National Crime Victim’s Rights Week in Lamar County

The Theme for National Crime Victim’s Rights’ Week this year is

OPTIONS, SERVICES AND HOPE FOR CRIME SURVIVORS. HOW WOULD YOU HELP?

The 2024 theme asks all of us—friends, family members, neighbors, colleagues, community leaders, victim service providers, criminal justice practitioners, and health professionals—how we can help crime victims. Are you prepared if someone confides in you about a victimization? Is your organization victim-centered and trauma-informed? Are you familiar with the services available in our community? You are welcome to join us at the 8th Annual Walk of Hope on Thursday, April 25th to raise awareness about victims’ rights and how to help.

The event will be held at Culbertson Fountain in Downtown Paris, Texas. The day kicks off with a complimentary hot dog lunch serving at 11:30 cooked on the Reno Fire Department’s iconic fire hydrant grill. You will have ample time to enjoy your hot dogs before the program begins at noon. Our keynote speaker is the County Court at Law Judge Bill Harris.

The Law Enforcement Honor Guard will present the colors, Melody Ratliff will perform the Star-Spangled Banner and music will be provided by Mix Society. Following the program, there will be an optional one-mile walk with participants carrying signs promoting victim awareness to show support for crime victims. People are encouraged to make and bring your own signs. The event will conclude by 1:00.

This is the 8th Annual Walk of Hope and is held in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and is meant to pay tribute, to honor and empower victims of crime and to educate them of their rights as victims in the State of Texas.

The agencies involved are CASA for KIDS, Lamar County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division, Childrens’ Advocacy Center, City Square, Safe T Crisis Center, Lone Star Legal Aid, Child Protective Services, Paris Police Department, Reno Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Reno and Paris Fire Departments.

For more information about the event and how you can help, please contact:

Jane Adams at the Lamar County, 903.737.2458 jadams@co.lamar.tx.us or

Clint Hocutt at CASA for KIDS, 903.737.4346 clinth.pariscasa@gmail.com