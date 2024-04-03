Wednesday’s Sports

NFL

The Royals owner, John Sherman, and Chiefs president, Mark Donovan, acknowledged long before the final tally that the initiative would fail. More than 58% of voters ultimately rejected the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City’s sales tax measure for a new ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

NBA

Tuesday

76ers (41-35) 109 – Thunder (52-23) 105

Timberwolves (52-23) 113 – Rockets (38-37) 106

Nuggets (53-23) 110 – Spurs (18-58) 105

Warriors (41-34) 105 – Mavericks (45-30) 100

Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic’s 20th triple-double of the season to beat Dallas 104-100 on Tuesday night. That snapped the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak.

Wednesday

Thunder (52-23) at Boston Celtics (59-16) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Magic (44-31) at New Orleans Pelicans (45-30) at 7:00 pm

MLB

Wednesday

Oilers (45-23-5) at Dallas Stars (47-19-9) at 8:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Tuesday

Rays (3-3) 5 – Rangers (3-2) 2

Blue Jays 2 – Astros (1-5) 1

The Texas Rangers GM Chris Young says the third baseman Josh Jung was scheduled for surgery Tuesday. It is on his broken right wrist. He will miss about six weeks.

Wednesday

Rangers (3-2) at St. Petersburg Rays (3-3) at 12:10 pm ESPN+

Blue Jays (3-3) at Houston Astros (1-5) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

No. 14 Texas A&M (29-7) 10 – Prairie View A&M 0

A&M-Commerce (7-33) 5 – UT-Arlington (14-21) 2

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team bested the UT Arlington Mavericks, 5-2, on Tuesday night at John Cain Family Softball Field. That snapped a four-game losing streak during the first meeting between the two programs. The Mavericks had two runners on base with one out in the first, but the Lions tagged a runner at home to keep the game scoreless and escaped the inning with a fly out to center.

BASEBALL

Tuesday

No. 3 Texas A&M (26-3) 12 – Texas State 2

Texas (18-11) 11 – Abilene Christian 1

Baylor (11-17) 13 – Houston Christian 5

Houston (16-12) 4 – Rice 3

GOLF

Tuesday

On Tuesday, the A&M-Commerce women’s golf team finished the ULM Invitational with an 11th-place finish. Sam Houston ran away with the team title, shooting 860 over the three rounds, while Arkansas State was the runner-up with a score of 879 strokes. The Lions’ team score of 918 (294-316-308) was 12 strokes back of Little Rock for 10th, while South Alabama finished 12th in the 12-team tournament with a score of 1,016.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

GIRLS

Tuesday

Sulphur Springs 3 – Bullard 1

A first for the Lady Cats of Sulphur Springs as they advance to the Regional Semifinals round against Panther Creek Frisco.

BOYS

McKinney North 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 8 – Detroit 2

Hallsville 5 – Pine Tree 0

Hooks 7 – Atlanta 6

Linden-Kildare 20 – Harts Bluff 8

Mt Pleasant 20 – Longview 0

Mt Vernon 9 – Mineola 2

Neches 10 – Quitman 0

New Boston 10 – DeKalb 5

New Diana 17 – Gladewater 3

North Hopkins 24 – Saltillo 10

Pittsburg 9 – Liberty-Eylau 2

No. 22 Rains 5 – Grand Saline 0

Redwater 11 – Paul Pewitt 1

Sulphur Springs 17 – Paris 0

Texas High 18 – Tyler Lions 0

No. 23 Whitehouse 16 – Marshall 1

Winnsboro 17 – Chapel Hill MP 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Chisum 9 – Lone Oak 3

DeKalb 10 – New Boston 0

Dodd City 13 – Cooper 6

Gladewater 1 – Daingerfield 0

Liberty-Eylau 18 – Pittsburg 3

Pleasant Grove 12 – North Lamar 2

Sulphur Bluff 18 – Saltillo 3

No. 18 Whitehouse 9 – Marshall 0

Winnsboro 3 – Chapel Hill MP 0