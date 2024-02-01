Today is the fourth annual National Unclaimed Property Day in Texas and across the country. One in seven people in the United States have unclaimed property. Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents. For more information, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.gov. Texans are also encouraged to check MissingMoney.com or FindMyFunds.com to search for property that may belong to them in other states.