Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Black Friday Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Monday’s Sports

Tony Pollard

NFL

Sunday

Cowboys (7-3) 33 – Panthers (1-9) 10

Texans (6-4) 21 – Cardinals (2-9) 16

Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland ensured the Cowboys didn’t take the NFL’s worst team as an easy win. Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season, and Dallas, a ten 1/2-point favorite, routed the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday for their fourth win in the last five games.

C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a 21-16 victory over the Cardinals despite throwing three interceptions.

Monday

Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at 7:15 pm ABC/EXPN+

NBA

Sunday

Kings (8-4) 129 – Mavericks (9-5) 113

Thunder (10-4) 134 – Trail Blazers (3-10) 91

Lakers (8-6) 105 – Rockets (6-5) 104

Monday

Kings (8-4) at New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (4-7) at San Antonio Spurs (3-10) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (6-5) at San Francisco Warriors (6-8) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Rangers (12-2-1) at Dallas Stars (11-4-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. That is a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup, and No. 4 Washington Huskies flip-flopped with now No. 5 Florida State. Texas hangs at No. 7, No. 13 is Oklahoma, and LSU is No. 14.

On Monday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team hosts an NCAA Division I non-conference opponent for the first time in the Division I era as Stonehill enters the Field House. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back home after a two-game road trip to host Utah Tech on Monday at 1:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Regional

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands at Hutto Stadium on Sat at 3:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Spring Westfield at The Pfield, on Sat at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Willis at Alamodome on Fri at 7:00 pm

Cedar Hill vs. Tomball at Waco ISD on Sat at 4:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Richland at Birdville on Fri at 6:00 pm

Longview vs. Lancaster at Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. South Oak Cliff at Memorial on Fri at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy 41 – Ennis 7

Texas High vs. Lovejoy at Pirate Stadium on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Celina vs. Stephenville at Newsom Std on Fri at 7:00 pm

Anna vs. Frisco Panther Creed at Ford on Fri at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs. Aubrey at Memorial on Fri at 4:00 pm

Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove at Pirate Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Whitney at Kaufman Lion Std on Fri at 1:00 pm

Grandview vs. Malakoff at Hanby on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Comanche at Globe Life on Fri at Noon

Holiday vs. Jacksboro at Newton Field on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs. West Rusk at Bobcat Std on Fri at 6:00 pm

Harmony vs. Newton at Abe Martin on Fri at 6:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Honey Grove vs. Timpson at Bruce Field on Fri at 1:00 pm

Cooper vs. Garrison at Rose on Fri at 1:30 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Deweyville at Huntsville Fri at 7:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Lovelady at Lions Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023  – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 13)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 15)
Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 16)
Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ

GARLAND, TX — The 2023 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.

* – Indicates championship match MVP selected by the media.

Conference 1A

Ruby Rumohr*                      Sr.       Blum

Addison Willingham             Sr.       Blum

Emma Scott                          Sr.       Blum

Kinsley McPherson              So.      Blum

Kayden Arrington                 Sr.       Blum

Flo-Raya Richardson          Jr.        Harrold

Conference 2A

Lindsey Gooch*                    Sr.       Iola

Rylee Goodney                    So.      Iola

Sydney Nevill                        Jr.        Iola

Blair Keith                              Jr.        Crawford

Rylee Wolf                             Sr.       Windthorst

Kieryn Adams                       Sr.       Schulenburg

Conference 3A

Mackenzie Sims*                 Jr.        Bushland

Lilyann Shannon                  Jr.        Bushland

Abby Howell                          Sr.       Bushland

Chloe Johnson                     Jr.        Gunter

Brelee Mauldin                     Sr.       Gunter

Ally Tribe                               Sr.       Columbus

Conference 4A

Talan Dodson*                       Sr.       Comal Davenport

Ashtan Dodson                     Jr.        Comal Davenport

Logan Strong                        Jr.        Comal Davenport

Jordyn Gove                         Sr.       Canyon Randall

Sidney Soria                         Jr.        Canyon Randall

Livia Niu                                 Sr.       Salado

Conference 5A

Gentry Barker*                       Fr.       Lucas Lovejoy

Bethanie Wu                         Sr.       Lucas Lovejoy

McKenna Brand                   Sr.       Lucas Lovejoy

Annie Witt                              Jr.        Liberty Hill

Kealy Dirner                          Sr.       Liberty Hill

Suli Davis                              Jr.        Colleyville Heritage

Conference 6A

Halle Thompson*                   So.      Conroe Grand Oaks

Jaela Auguste                       Sr.       Conroe Grand Oaks

Samara Coleman                 Jr.        Conroe Grand Oaks

Kassie O’Brien                      Jr.        Katy Cinco Ranch

Aniya Joseph                        Sr.       Northside Harlan

Ayden Ames                         Sr.       Prosper

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved