Monday’s Sports

Tony Pollard

NFL

Sunday

Cowboys (7-3) 33 – Panthers (1-9) 10

Texans (6-4) 21 – Cardinals (2-9) 16

Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland ensured the Cowboys didn’t take the NFL’s worst team as an easy win. Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season, and Dallas, a ten 1/2-point favorite, routed the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday for their fourth win in the last five games.

C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a 21-16 victory over the Cardinals despite throwing three interceptions.

Monday

Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at 7:15 pm ABC/EXPN+

NBA

Sunday

Kings (8-4) 129 – Mavericks (9-5) 113

Thunder (10-4) 134 – Trail Blazers (3-10) 91

Lakers (8-6) 105 – Rockets (6-5) 104

Monday

Kings (8-4) at New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (4-7) at San Antonio Spurs (3-10) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (6-5) at San Francisco Warriors (6-8) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Rangers (12-2-1) at Dallas Stars (11-4-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. That is a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup, and No. 4 Washington Huskies flip-flopped with now No. 5 Florida State. Texas hangs at No. 7, No. 13 is Oklahoma, and LSU is No. 14.

On Monday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team hosts an NCAA Division I non-conference opponent for the first time in the Division I era as Stonehill enters the Field House. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back home after a two-game road trip to host Utah Tech on Monday at 1:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Regional

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands at Hutto Stadium on Sat at 3:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Spring Westfield at The Pfield, on Sat at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Willis at Alamodome on Fri at 7:00 pm

Cedar Hill vs. Tomball at Waco ISD on Sat at 4:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Richland at Birdville on Fri at 6:00 pm

Longview vs. Lancaster at Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. South Oak Cliff at Memorial on Fri at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy 41 – Ennis 7

Texas High vs. Lovejoy at Pirate Stadium on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Celina vs. Stephenville at Newsom Std on Fri at 7:00 pm

Anna vs. Frisco Panther Creed at Ford on Fri at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs. Aubrey at Memorial on Fri at 4:00 pm

Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove at Pirate Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Whitney at Kaufman Lion Std on Fri at 1:00 pm

Grandview vs. Malakoff at Hanby on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Comanche at Globe Life on Fri at Noon

Holiday vs. Jacksboro at Newton Field on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs. West Rusk at Bobcat Std on Fri at 6:00 pm

Harmony vs. Newton at Abe Martin on Fri at 6:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Honey Grove vs. Timpson at Bruce Field on Fri at 1:00 pm

Cooper vs. Garrison at Rose on Fri at 1:30 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Deweyville at Huntsville Fri at 7:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Lovelady at Lions Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ

GARLAND, TX — The 2023 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.

* – Indicates championship match MVP selected by the media.

Conference 1A

Ruby Rumohr* Sr. Blum

Addison Willingham Sr. Blum

Emma Scott Sr. Blum

Kinsley McPherson So. Blum

Kayden Arrington Sr. Blum

Flo-Raya Richardson Jr. Harrold

Conference 2A

Lindsey Gooch* Sr. Iola

Rylee Goodney So. Iola

Sydney Nevill Jr. Iola

Blair Keith Jr. Crawford

Rylee Wolf Sr. Windthorst

Kieryn Adams Sr. Schulenburg

Conference 3A

Mackenzie Sims* Jr. Bushland

Lilyann Shannon Jr. Bushland

Abby Howell Sr. Bushland

Chloe Johnson Jr. Gunter

Brelee Mauldin Sr. Gunter

Ally Tribe Sr. Columbus

Conference 4A

Talan Dodson* Sr. Comal Davenport

Ashtan Dodson Jr. Comal Davenport

Logan Strong Jr. Comal Davenport

Jordyn Gove Sr. Canyon Randall

Sidney Soria Jr. Canyon Randall

Livia Niu Sr. Salado

Conference 5A

Gentry Barker* Fr. Lucas Lovejoy

Bethanie Wu Sr. Lucas Lovejoy

McKenna Brand Sr. Lucas Lovejoy

Annie Witt Jr. Liberty Hill

Kealy Dirner Sr. Liberty Hill

Suli Davis Jr. Colleyville Heritage

Conference 6A

Halle Thompson* So. Conroe Grand Oaks

Jaela Auguste Sr. Conroe Grand Oaks

Samara Coleman Jr. Conroe Grand Oaks

Kassie O’Brien Jr. Katy Cinco Ranch

Aniya Joseph Sr. Northside Harlan

Ayden Ames Sr. Prosper