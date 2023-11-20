Monday’s Sports

Tony Pollard
NFL
Sunday
Cowboys (7-3) 33 – Panthers (1-9) 10
Texans (6-4) 21 – Cardinals (2-9) 16
Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland ensured the Cowboys didn’t take the NFL’s worst team as an easy win. Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season, and Dallas, a ten 1/2-point favorite, routed the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday for their fourth win in the last five games.
C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a 21-16 victory over the Cardinals despite throwing three interceptions.
Monday
Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at 7:15 pm ABC/EXPN+
NBA
Sunday
Kings (8-4) 129 – Mavericks (9-5) 113
Thunder (10-4) 134 – Trail Blazers (3-10) 91
Lakers (8-6) 105 – Rockets (6-5) 104
Monday
Kings (8-4) at New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 7:00 pm
Clippers (4-7) at San Antonio Spurs (3-10) at 7:00 pm
Rockets (6-5) at San Francisco Warriors (6-8) at 9:00 pm
NHL
Monday
Rangers (12-2-1) at Dallas Stars (11-4-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
Ohio State passed Michigan and moved to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. That is a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup, and No. 4 Washington Huskies flip-flopped with now No. 5 Florida State. Texas hangs at No. 7, No. 13 is Oklahoma, and LSU is No. 14.
On Monday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team hosts an NCAA Division I non-conference opponent for the first time in the Division I era as Stonehill enters the Field House. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back home after a two-game road trip to host Utah Tech on Monday at 1:00 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
Regional
6A DI RII
Duncanville vs. The Woodlands at Hutto Stadium on Sat at 3:00 pm
Rockwall vs. Spring Westfield at The Pfield, on Sat at 3:00 pm
6A DII RII
DeSoto vs. Willis at Alamodome on Fri at 7:00 pm
Cedar Hill vs. Tomball at Waco ISD on Sat at 4:00 pm
5A DI RII
Forney vs. Richland at Birdville on Fri at 6:00 pm
Longview vs. Lancaster at Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm
5A DII RII
Midlothian vs. South Oak Cliff at Memorial on Fri at 7:00 pm
Lovejoy 41 – Ennis 7
Texas High vs. Lovejoy at Pirate Stadium on Fri at 7:00 pm
4A DI RII
Celina vs. Stephenville at Newsom Std on Fri at 7:00 pm
Anna vs. Frisco Panther Creed at Ford on Fri at 7:30 pm
4A DII RII
Gilmer vs. Aubrey at Memorial on Fri at 4:00 pm
Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove at Pirate Std on Fri at 2:00 pm
3A DI RII
Winnsboro vs. Whitney at Kaufman Lion Std on Fri at 1:00 pm
Grandview vs. Malakoff at Hanby on Fri at 2:00 pm
3A DII RII
Gunter vs. Comanche at Globe Life on Fri at Noon
Holiday vs. Jacksboro at Newton Field on Fri at 7:00 pm
3A DII RIII
Daingerfield vs. West Rusk at Bobcat Std on Fri at 6:00 pm
Harmony vs. Newton at Abe Martin on Fri at 6:00 pm
2A DI RIII
Honey Grove vs. Timpson at Bruce Field on Fri at 1:00 pm
Cooper vs. Garrison at Rose on Fri at 1:30 pm
2A DII RIII
Mart vs. Deweyville at Huntsville Fri at 7:00 pm
Tenaha vs. Lovelady at Lions Std on Fri at 2:00 pm
AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com.
UIL Football State Championships
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 13)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 p.m.
Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N
Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv
Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 15)
Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA
Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 16)
Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ
GARLAND, TX — The 2023 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
* – Indicates championship match MVP selected by the media.
Conference 1A
Ruby Rumohr* Sr. Blum
Addison Willingham Sr. Blum
Emma Scott Sr. Blum
Kinsley McPherson So. Blum
Kayden Arrington Sr. Blum
Flo-Raya Richardson Jr. Harrold
Conference 2A
Lindsey Gooch* Sr. Iola
Rylee Goodney So. Iola
Sydney Nevill Jr. Iola
Blair Keith Jr. Crawford
Rylee Wolf Sr. Windthorst
Kieryn Adams Sr. Schulenburg
Conference 3A
Mackenzie Sims* Jr. Bushland
Lilyann Shannon Jr. Bushland
Abby Howell Sr. Bushland
Chloe Johnson Jr. Gunter
Brelee Mauldin Sr. Gunter
Ally Tribe Sr. Columbus
Conference 4A
Talan Dodson* Sr. Comal Davenport
Ashtan Dodson Jr. Comal Davenport
Logan Strong Jr. Comal Davenport
Jordyn Gove Sr. Canyon Randall
Sidney Soria Jr. Canyon Randall
Livia Niu Sr. Salado
Conference 5A
Gentry Barker* Fr. Lucas Lovejoy
Bethanie Wu Sr. Lucas Lovejoy
McKenna Brand Sr. Lucas Lovejoy
Annie Witt Jr. Liberty Hill
Kealy Dirner Sr. Liberty Hill
Suli Davis Jr. Colleyville Heritage
Conference 6A
Halle Thompson* So. Conroe Grand Oaks
Jaela Auguste Sr. Conroe Grand Oaks
Samara Coleman Jr. Conroe Grand Oaks
Kassie O’Brien Jr. Katy Cinco Ranch
Aniya Joseph Sr. Northside Harlan
Ayden Ames Sr. Prosper