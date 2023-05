McCurtain County Commissioners have appointed District 2 Foreman Ray Bamburg to fill the District-2 Commissioner seat formerly held by Commissioner Mark Jennings. Jennings resigned after the McCurtain Gazette-News reported a scandal involving recordings of several officials discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people. Bamburg will serve until voters decide by an election. Those interested in running can file at the McCurtain County Election Board’s Office through May 3.