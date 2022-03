COVID continues to evolve, and the latest form has some scratching their heads. First, you’ve heard of the Delta variant and then omicron. Now, researchers have discovered what they’re calling Delta-Cron. Baylor infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says it contains genes from both variants. However, he’s more concerned about a sub-variant of omicron, spreading like wildfire in Europe. Right now, COVID numbers are declining across the United States.