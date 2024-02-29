New Details On Pursuit Involving Northeast Texas Law Enforcement

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Mars

On Monday afternoon, February 26, Franklin County received a call of a pursuit coming into Franklin County. They advised that the suspect vehicle was a 2024 dark-colored Ford Expedition. The occupants had tried to pass a forged check for $6,000.00 at a bank in Lone Star. Officers from Morris County located the vehicle, which refused to stop.

Eventually, DPS was able to assist in pursuing the vehicle. The vehicle was able to elude those following units and was last seen on Hwy 67 near Mt. Vernon, driving at a high rate of speed. Franklin County units were able to locate the vehicle in Mt. Vernon on Hwy 37 near I-30 and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle again fled south at a high speed on TX-37. Deputies with Franklin County and Mt. Vernon Officers pursued it into Winnsboro, where Winnsboro Police and the DPS assisted. The vehicle turned on Hwy 11 West and stopped a short time later, where two occupants fled on foot while the driver stayed in the pickup. They apprehended the suspects and transported all three to the Franklin County Jail. The suspects were Lucious Felder, 34, of Lauderhill, Florida; Courtney Coney, 39, of Plantation, Florida; and Trisha Briggs, 43, from Dallas.

Officials later learned that over the weekend, these subjects had burglarized several vehicles in Camp County and had been forging checks using ID stolen in those vehicle burglaries. All three subjects remain in the Franklin County Jail on charges of Evading Arrest from Franklin, Hopkins, Camp, and Morris counties of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Theft over $30,000.00. All three suspects each have $650,000.00 in bonds and could have more charges over the coming days.