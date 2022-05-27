New Gun Control Measures Urged

Joaquin Castro

The school shooting in Uvalde may prompt significant changes in the nation’s gun laws. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro says we should start with the ones that have the most support, like universal background checks. He’s also behind a so-called red flag bill. It will allow judges to order the removal of guns if it’s deemed a threat. It is something that Texas Governor Greg Abbott briefly considered after the Santa Fe school shooting. However, the right-wing party torpedoed the idea.