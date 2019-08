Sen John Cornyn (L), Sean Jordan (R)

law.com

The U.S. Senate has confirmed appellate lawyer Sean D. Jordan as a federal judge for the Eastern District of Texas. In January, President Donald Trump nominated Jordan to succeed Judge Richard Schell, who assumed senior judge status.

