Camp County swore the elected officials for their four-year terms, including (L-R) Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Lindley, County Clerk Sandra Knight, Treasurer Kim Pittman, and District Clerk Kelly Gunn on the front row. Pictured (L-R) in the back are Precinct 2 Commissioner Tommy Rozell, County Judge A.J. Mason, and Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington.