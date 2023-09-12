New Pilgrim’s Community Center Is Open

The City of Mount Pleasant had a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Pilgrim’s Community Center .

Mount Pleasant, TX, September 8, 2023 – It was a great day in Mount Pleasant last Thursday, September 7, as the community came together to celebrate the official opening of the new Pilgrims Community Center in Oaklawn Park.

It was a standing-room-only crowd in the beautiful main meeting room of the center during the program, which included comments from Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr., Mayor Pro Tem Tim Dale, Pilgrim’s Complex Manager Raphael Boyd, U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office, and an invocation by Dr. Tony Rundles of Greater Hope Church of God in Christ.

“Today we celebrate this beautiful example of what can happen when the public and private sectors partner together,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “We thank everyone here who played a role in completing the Pilgrim’s Community Center.”

Special honorees announced were the late Arvella Ophelia Godbolt Cartwright, Reverend L.J. Haskins, Sr., Dr. I.W. Milsapp, and current City Councilmember Jerry Dell Walker. They commemorated the legacy of each community leader with a plaque and the naming of a room at the community center in their honor.

The Pilgrim’s Community Center includes a main meeting room that you can divide and look out to Oaklawn Park through a glass wall. There are also two additional meeting rooms and a kitchen. The real showpiece worth a visit is a wall-length historical mural highlighting the civic, school, and athletic leaders through the decades.

Mayor Pro Tem Dale recognized the professionals who brought the City and Pilgrim’s vision for the community center to life, including Derrick and Jordan Godwin of Godwin Design Architects and Watson Commercial Construction, led by Brad Watson, President and Project Director, and Trent Godsey, Project Manager.

He also recognized Master Carpenter Scott Harman, who built handsome display cabinets and the mural cover in the foyer. Carla Martin of Sign Express helped design and print the enormous mural.

The Pilgrim’s Community Center is at 820 West Pecan Street in Oaklawn Park. You can receive reservation information for the new community center and the Civic Center by calling 903-575-4190 or emailing jbeard@mpcity.org.