North Lamar ISD Hosts Fun-Filled Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Event

In an effort to welcome new students into the North Lamar Independent School District (ISD) family, Higgins and Parker Elementary campuses hosted an engaging pre-K and kindergarten registration event on April 2, 2024. The event, designed to ease the transition into school for both parents and students, offered a plethora of exciting activities and opportunities to get acquainted with the school environment.

Parents and eager young learners were warmly welcomed to the campuses, where they were invited to complete registration paperwork, meet their future teachers, and embark on guided tours of the school facilities. One of the highlights of the day was the chance for children to explore the school buses, igniting their excitement for the upcoming school year.

In a creative twist, the campuses introduced a signing day event photo-op, capturing the moment when students officially committed to becoming proud Panthers, the mascot of North Lamar ISD. Families delighted in this unique experience and took home cherished memories captured in photographs.

Adding to the festivities, each student had the opportunity to create their own personalized Panther plush toy to take home, reminiscent of the popular Build-A-Bear workshops. This hands-on activity not only fostered a sense of belonging but also provided a tangible reminder of the special day.

While the event was a resounding success, North Lamar ISD ensures that the opportunity for registration remains open. Parents who were unable to attend the event can still register their children by visiting either Higgins or Parker Elementary campuses in person or by utilizing the convenient online registration option available at northlamar.net.

By offering such inclusive and engaging events, North Lamar ISD continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive learning environment for all students and families within the community. With the successful registration event behind them, excitement is palpable as the district eagerly anticipates welcoming its newest Panthers into the fold for the upcoming academic year.