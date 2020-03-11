North Lamar Gets Walk-Off Win Plus Other HS Baseball in Today’s Sports Update

Last night the North Lamar Panther baseball team got a walk off 2-1 win against Caddo Mills. Both teams score one run in the first inning and the bats were silent after that. Until the 7th when Chance Thornton hit an RBI double to score Cody Ausmus.

The Paris Wildcats lost their district opener 5-1 at Liberty Eylau. Rivercrest took care of Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill 9-5.

In softball, the Prairiland Lady Patriots took down Chapel Hill 11-1. Kirsten Bridges with a pair of hits and 3 RBI.

It was Winnsboro over Chisum 16-4. Hannah Ford drove in three runs. Rivercrest took down Sulphur Bluff 11-1.

The Dallas Stars find themselves 10 points behind the Blues in the division this morning after a 4-2 home loss last night to the New York Rangers. Dallas has only managed three wins in their last 10 and are only 4 points away from being out of the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks gave up 36 points in the fourth quarter as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 119-109 last. Luka Doncic finished with 38 points 7 rebounds and 8 assists for Dallas. The Mavericks are currently two games behind Houston for sixth place in the conference.

The NBA is considering plans that could force games to be moved to areas that have not been affected by the coronavirus.

If a team is not able to use its arena because of a nearby coronavirus outbreak, the NBA could move the game to the opponent’s home – if it’s in an unaffected area – or to a neutral site that has not suffered an outbreak

NBA

Houston Rockets 117 – Minnesota Timberwolves 111

San Antonio Spurs 119 – Dallas Mavericks 109

NHL

New York Rangers 4 – Dallas Stars 2

MLB

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is announcing today that he is banning large gatherings in Seattle area, including sporting events to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Mariners open their MLB season at home against the Texas Rangers on March 26. It isn’t clear on how long the order will last or if it will extend to other areas of the state.

Mt Pleasant’s Michael Kopech is hitting 100 MPH in his first appearance since his Tommy John surgery in 2018. Kopech worked a perfect first inning, and his first four pitches were 100,101,100,101.

LSC

The Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week goes to Texas A&M University-Commerce softball student-athlete Avery Boley of Fort Worth. The No. 14 Lions return to LSC action this week with a pair of road doubleheaders. They face St. Edward’s in Austin beginning at Noon on Friday, before battling St. Mary’s in a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:00 pm.

REGION XIV

Northeast softball travels to Kilgore College today.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mt Pleasant was host to Pleasant Grove today, who doesn’t have a JV team.

Mt Pleasant 3 – Pleasant Grove 2

Winnsboro 16 – Chisum 4

Mt Vernon 18 – Como-Pickton 1

BASEBALL

Texas High 3 – Greenville 1

FOOTBALL

Johnny McSheffery has been named the new head football coach at Commerce. Coach McSheffery is a former Sulphur Springs Wildcat standout. He replaced Cody Farrell, who left Commerce to become Athletic Director at Hallsville.

FISH

The Mt Pleasant High School Fishing Team last weekend were on Lake Bob Sandlin. The Tigers team of Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn placed 14th out of 76 teams with five fish weighing 9.76 lbs. The team of Ethan Cota and Bryce Bartlett finished in 27th place with four fish weighing 6.59 lbs. Zeth Whittington also competed for the Tigers but was unable to pull anything in before time ran out. Next up for is the regional tournament on Lake Tawakoni on Saturday (Apr 11). Team members will be fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.