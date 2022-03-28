North Lamar High School Powerlifter Heads For State

Paris, Texas, March 25, 2022 – North Lamar High School powerlifter Luke Elrod qualified for the state powerlifting in Abilene on March 26. The North Lamar powerlifting team competed on March 11 at Division 2, Region 3, powerlifting meet in Arp. Elrod qualified to compete at the state meet by his second-place finish at that event.

The powerlifting competition requires students to complete three back squat, bench press, and deadlift attempts. Then, they add the heaviest, successful lift from each type together to determine the total weight. Elrod completed in the 132-pound weight class, with lifts of 375 pounds on the squat, 210 pounds on the bench press, and 420 pounds on deadlift, for 1,005 pounds lifted. He will be competing against the strongest 12-15 strongest athletes between 123-132 pounds from all 4A schools across Texas.

Pictured left to right are Quay Mason, who placed third at the regional meet, and Elrod. Teammate Atticus Finley placed 7th.