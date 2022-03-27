Stone Middle School Students Of The Month

Paris, Texas, March 24, 2022 – Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson has named the campus’ ‘Star Students’ for February. Each month, teachers nominate the top students in each grade level to show excellent citizenship or go above and beyond in their school work.

Students who receive the outstanding achievement award, pictured from left to right, are sixth-graders Ashlynn Newberry, Jaxon Risinger, and Brennan Story, seventh-graders Madilynn Settle and Aiden Adamson, and eighth-graders Molly, Blayne McCormack, and Dwayne Clark.