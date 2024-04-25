ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
North Lamar High School Students Participate in UIL High School Competition

(L to R) Malaki Tillery, Tyler Antonio-Silva, and Sage Osborn are preparing to demonstrate their abilities in the field of Accounting

As the UIL Academic Region II Competition approaches next Saturday, April 27, at Texas A&M – Commerce, the excitement is palpable for the participating North Lamar High School students and their coaches.

Malaki Tillery, Tyler Antonio-Silva, and Sage Osborn are gearing up to showcase their skills in Accounting, under the guidance of their coach, Yvonne Parson. Meanwhile, Will Flood and Sophia Green will take on Debate. Both students are coached by Jerrett Jones.

(L to R) Will Flood and Sophia Green will compete in UIL Debate.

With months of preparation behind them, these students are ready to represent their school and demonstrate their academic prowess on the regional stage. We extend our best wishes to Malaki, Tyler, Sage, Will, and Sophia, along with their dedicated coaches, as they embark on this exciting journey. Good luck!

