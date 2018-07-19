North Lamar Readies For First Day Of Football Practice

North Lamar Panther football season is just around the corner. Along with important dates is the reminder that physical forms need to be turned in before the first day of practice.

“Paperwork should be turned in to North Lamar’s athletic trainer, Cole Barker,” said NL head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi. “Athletes will not be allowed to participate until everything is complete and turned in.” Barker’s office is located under the home side of R. L. Maddox Stadium.

High school athletes may pick up their football equipment on Thursday, August 2 at the field house. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors will be at 8:30 a.m. followed by freshmen from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. All players will meet at the field house on Monday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m. for the first day of football practice.

On Saturday, August 11, players and coaches will have their group and individual pictures taken at the athletic facility. Junior varsity and varsity will be at 7:45 a.m. and freshman will be at 8:15 a.m. Immediately following will be the Blue and Gold scrimmage on the practice fields.

Equipment for the seventh and eighth grade teams will be handed out during athletic period on the first day of school. Athletes will begin practice the second week of school until 5:30 p.m.

“Enjoy the rest of your summer and come back ready to work!” said Emeyabbi.