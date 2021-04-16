North Lamar Softball Game Rescheduled Because Of Rain

Paris, Texas, April 16, 2021– Due to rain, the North Lamar Pantherettes softball game scheduled for tonight against Liberty-Eylau has been rescheduled for Monday, April 19 at 6:00 p.m. The hamburger supper and recognition of the senior players will take place Monday night as well.

Seniors McKenzie Dickson, Jaycie Hall, Karsyn Iltis, Noel Rainey and Macy Richardson will be recognized and introduced at 5:45 p.m. before the first pitch.

The hamburger fundraiser will begin at 5:00 p.m. For $10, Pantherette supporters will receive a hamburger, fries, dessert and drink with proceeds/donations benefitting the softball team. Burgers will be served until the end of the game. All are invited to come out and support the Pantherettes!