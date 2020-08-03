" /> North Lamar Staff Members Test Positive For COVID 19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner

North Lamar Staff Members Test Positive For COVID 19

2 hours ago

 

Three North Lamar ISD staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting Superintendent Kelli Stewart to issue the following statement:

“Three staff members at North Lamar ISD have tested positive for Covid-19. Consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, we are currently cleaning all high touch surface areas throughout our facilities. The conditions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic are continually evolving, and we will continue to follow our Safe Return-To-School procedures. For more information regarding our Re-Entry Plan, please refer to our website at www.northlamar.net.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     