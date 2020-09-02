North Lamar Students Earn AP Scholar Recognitions

Nine students at North Lamar High School earned AP Scholar Awards to recognize their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Programs® (AP®) provides willing and academically prepared students to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. About 22 percent of the 2.2 million students worldwide who took AP Exams performed at a sufficiently high level also to earn an AP Scholar Award.

At North Lamar High School, one student, Jaden Franklin (Class of 2020), qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

One student, Riley Cregg (Class of 2020), qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

Seven students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. Five of these students graduated with the Class of 2020, one will graduate with the Class of 2021, and one will graduate with the Class of 2022. The AP Scholars are Kaitlyn Conlin (Class of 2020), Wesley Crites (Class of 2021), Connor Healey (Class of 2020), Symphony Hill (Class of 2020), Cooper Rast (Class of 2020), Conner Raymond (Class of 2022) and Matthew Vukcevich (Class of 2020).

Through 34 different college-level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a college and university faculty and AP teachers committee, ensuring that AP Exams align with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions.

More than 3,600 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a three or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with five being the highest) typically experience tremendous academic success in college. They also have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

The College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, they created the College Board to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association comprises over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and promotes excellence and equity in education. Each year, the College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success — including the SAT® and the Advanced Placement Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on students, educators, and schools.