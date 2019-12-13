North Lamar Students Selected For TAMU Commerce Honor Band

Meet world-renowned composer

Junior and senior North Lamar High School band members were selected to participate in the Texas A&M Commerce Junior-Senior Honor Band. The students auditioned for placement in one of three honor bands, rehearsed and performed a concert in two short days.

Additionally, TAMU’s Music Department held masterclasses led by the faculty for the band students over their upcoming all-state auditions. Special guest was world-renowned composer Michael Markowski. Markowski performed a few of his musical selections and let students ask questions about being a composer.