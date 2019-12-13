" /> North Lamar Students Selected For TAMU Commerce Honor Band – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar Students Selected For TAMU Commerce Honor Band

4 hours ago

Students from North Lamar High School who were selected to perform with the Texas A&M Commerce Junior-Senior Honor Band, beginning front row left, are Madison Maroney, Kamdyn Bailey, Kloe Kueckelhan and Emily Hodges; second row, Jerron Newberry, Texas Darby, and Donato Curvino; and back row, Andrew Thompson, Wesley Crites, Dylan Halliday, and Stoney Shelton.

Meet world-renowned composer

Junior and senior North Lamar High School band members were selected to participate in the Texas A&M Commerce Junior-Senior Honor Band. The students auditioned for placement in one of three honor bands, rehearsed and performed a concert in two short days.

Additionally, TAMU’s Music Department held masterclasses led by the faculty for the band students over their upcoming all-state auditions. Special guest was world-renowned composer Michael Markowski. Markowski performed a few of his musical selections and let students ask questions about being a composer.

