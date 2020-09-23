Northeast Texas Heart Of Hope Fundraiser in Sulphur Springs

Northeast Texas Heart of Hope, A Pregnancy Resource Center is holding their fall fundraiser, “Festival of Life” this Thursday night at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The featured speaker at this year’s event is internationally best-selling author Lee Strobel, an award winning investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist turned Christian. He is best known for his book “The Case for Christ”. To register for the free event, go online to https://sulphur springspregnancy.com/ and choose either the in-person or livestream option.