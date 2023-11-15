NTCC – Sports

Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo has concluded the Fall Season for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region with a trip to the Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, November 9-11. The Eagle Men’s Team scored several points and finished in third place.

Parker Jones (Solvang, CA) won the Men’s All-Around Title after placing second in the Men’s Team Roping with fellow Eagle Coy Evans (Fort Supply, OK). Jones picked up additional points in the Tie Down roping, coming in sixth place.

In addition to Jones and Evans, Kelon Andrews (Blossom, Texas), with Jayden Cisneros of Wharton Junior College. won the Men’s team roping. Andrews earned the top Header award, with partner Cisneros picking up the top Heeler award.

Gage Schweer (Elko, NV) placed third in Saddle Bronc riding with 77 points on both rides. Josh Stephenson (Carthage, TX) brought home points in Steerwrestling with his sixth-place finish.

The Men’s team is in third place after the Fall season, with the top two teams moving to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming, in June.

Individual standings after five Rodeos also have the Eagles in good position going into the spring to have them qualify in individual events.

In Men’s Team Roping, the Eagles have three of the top eight Headers:

Andrews sits in third position.

Brennen Wilson (Gilmer, Texas) sits in fourth.

Jones is in the eighth spot, with the top three advancing to the CNFR.

Heelers are Hayden Sanders (Ovalo, TX) in fourth and Evans in eighth.

In Saddle Bronc, Schweer is ranked No. 7 after five Rodeos, with five to go in the spring. Steerwrestling has two Eagles on the board: Garrett Zieffle (Consort, Alberta, Canada) is in eleventh, and Stephenson is in eighteenth, heading to the spring season.

Rounding out the Men’s Team event of Tie Down has several Eagles in the top twenty-one. Howard Green (Atlanta, Texas) is in fourth, Evans in ninth, Wilson in twelfth, and Jones in twenty-first position.

For the Lady’s team, Makenzie Mayes (Winnsboro, Texas) is in fourteenth place in Barrel racing and the eleventh spot in Lady’s Breakaway Roping. Joining Mayes in the Breakaway roping standings are Jill White (Singer, LA) in sixth place and Chloe Bahhur (Fairfield, VA) in the twentieth position.

The Eagle Rodeo teams are off until February 2nd and 3rd, when they return to action at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo held in Sulphur Springs.