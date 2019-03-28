NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball splits with Navarro College in a Doubleheader

By: Justin Hargrove Assistant Athletic Director

Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) Softball (8-16, 3-5) took on the Navarro College Lady Bulldogs (17-14, 4-4) on Wednesday in a home conference matchup. NTCC mounted a comeback, but Navarro held on to a 4-3 victory in game 1. The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Carmen Acosta homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.

The Eagles lost despite out-hitting Navarro eight to five. Navarro fired up the offense in the second inning when Harley Davis hit a solo homer. Chelsea Vandiver was in the circle for the Bulldogs, and she went six and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out three. Jamie Franks was on the rubber for NTCC, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one in the complete game performance.

Navarro hit two home runs in the game, Davis went deep in the second inning, and Acosta homered in the sixth inning to retake the lead. NTCC collected eight hits on the day with Connie Adame and Blakelea Nettles collecting multiple hits for the Eagles.

In Game 2 of the series, NTCC bounced back to take the win over Navarro 3-2. The Eagles stole the lead late to even the series at 1-1. NTCC was down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Raylei Merrell doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

The pitching was active on both sides. Kara Carter struck out four, while the Bulldogs pitchers sat down four. Navarro got things moving in the first inning when Sarah Koeppen hit a solo homer. In the bottom of the second inning, NTCC tied things up at one when Haylee Wilson hit a solo homer. Carter was in the circle for Eagles, and she allowed nine hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.

NTCC will be at home again on Friday, March 29, as they take on Bossier Parrish Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 pm.