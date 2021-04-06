NTCC – Sports

Emma Farquhar sliding safely into second base.

NTCC Softball Splits Series with Paris Junior College

Northeast Texas Community College started the second round of conference on Saturday (Apr 3), with a two-game series with Paris Junior College. After PJC defeated the Eagles in Game 1, 19-1, NTCC bounced back for a 15-7 win in Game 2.

PJC kept the Eagles off the basepaths in Game 1, limiting NTCC to just two hits, two walks, and one run scored to get the victory in the two-game series’s opening game.

Game 2 started in PJC’s favor, but NTCC was resilient and would not give up. The first two innings were quiet for both teams offensively, and PJC got on the board first in the third inning to lead 1-0. Paris added six runs in the fourth to lead 7-0, but NTCC would shut them down at this point and not allow another run in the game.

Kailey Hancock (Central HS) would get NTCC on the board in the fourth inning and cut the lead to 7-2 when Hancock hit a two-run home run to left field to score Haylee Wilson (Hughes Springs HS), who reached on a single early. Hancock’s home run helped NTCC break the single-season team home run record, beating the previous mark of 35 home runs.

The fifth inning saw NTCC cut further into the PJC lead when the Eagles scored three more runs to bring the game to 7-5. Abby Russ (Hooks HS) reached base as the lead-off hitter and scored when the next hitter, Hanna Allen (Hudson HS), homered to left field to bring home two runs. Wilson would hit a solo home run to get the Eagles closer in the comeback attempt.

The Eagles ended the game early with an enormous ten-run sixth inning, which they capped off with a walk-off triple by Russ. NTCC pounded out eleven hits off multiple PJC pitchers in the sixth inning. Russ came to bat with two outs and runners on first and second base. Emily Cole (Paul Pewitt HS), who had come in to pinch run for pitcher Avery Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS), was on second and catcher Lauren Isbell (Burleson HS) was on first base when Russ drove a pitch down the right-field line to the corner for a walk-off triple to end the game.

Averie Ayers would pitch in game two and striking out five in picking up the win for NTCC. The Eagle hitters brought the season’s home run total to 38 in the game, with three home runs on the day to help the Eagles win game two.

NTCC will be back in action on Wednesday (Apr 7), when they travel to Athens to take on Trinity Valley Community College.

Eagle Baseball Splits Series with Wharton County Junior College

Northeast Texas Community College made a trip to Lufkin to meet Wharton County Junior College in a doubleheader contest Thursday (Apr 1). The Eagles came away with a win in Game 1, 10-7, falling to Wharton in Game 2.

NTCC would get on the board first in game one when the Eagles plated a run in the fourth inning to lead Wharton 1-0. Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS) got things going with one out when he doubled to left field and scored when the next hitter, Jake Chapman (Boerne HS), followed it up with a double to the left as well.

Wharton briefly took the lead 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning when they scored their first two runs. NTCC would bounce right back in the bottom of the fifth with a big five-run inning to take the lead to 6-2 Eagles. NTCC took advantage of a few walks and an error by Wharton with some timely hitting to plate five runs.

Wharton cut into the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs to make the game a one-run contest with NTCC still up 6-5. However, NTCC responded and scored four runs to put the game away. Despite a last inning comeback attempt scoring two more runs, the Eagles held tight to win 10-7.

Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) led the Eagles, going three for four with one RBI and two runs.

Chance Bolter (Plano HS) got the start on the mound and gave the Eagles five solid innings of work, giving up just two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Bolter gave way to the Eagle bullpen, and Camden Sargent (Brazosport Christian HS), Kolby Parker (Shelbyville HS), and Landon Herrmann (Bridgeland HS) all help NTCC to a win in Game 1.

Game 2 action, the first two innings were again quiet for both teams offensively until Wharton got on the board first with one run in the third inning and added a second run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to lead 4-0.

NTCC found their way on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth when Chapman made his way on with a single to left field and then worked his way around the bases and scoring when Kade Wood (Atlanta HS) hit a sacrifice fly to center to score the first Eagle run.

The sixth inning would prove significant for both teams, with Wharton scoring four runs in the top of the sixth, and the Eagles would score six runs to cut into the lead and make the score 8-7 Wharton.