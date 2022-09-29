TAMUC – Sports

Lion Women’s Golf completes the first day at Bearkat Invitational.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team played its first two rounds in the state of Texas this season at the Bearkat Invitational on Monday at the Ravens Nest Golf Course.

Henriette Stranda (Kraakstad, Norway) is tied for 31st place with a score of 155 (77-78) through the two rounds in the tournament hosted by Sam Houston. Benz Far-Arun (Phuket, Thailand) is a stroke behind with a score of 156 (79-77) and tied for 40th place. Marie Naeher (Neuenbuerg, Germany) tied for 40th place. She shot 81 in the first round and 75 in the second round.

Improving by nine strokes in the second round, Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) tied for 60th place with a score of 159 (84-75). Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus) is in 65th place, scoring 162 (79-83).

Bearkats hosts have a 31-stroke lead on the team leaderboard and four of their five golfers in the top eight.

The tournament’s final round begins with a shotgun at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Total 1 Sam Houston 279 283 562 2 Houston Christian 294 299 593 3 ULM 298 297 595 4 Oklahoma City 303 301 604 T5 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 300 307 607 T5 UT-El Paso 309 298 607 7 Tarleton 311 306 617 8 UT-Rio Grande Valley 313 307 620 9 A&M–COMMERCE 316 305 621 10 Stephen F. Austin 312 310 622 11 Lamar 313 311 624 12 UT-Arlington 323 312 635 13 Texas Southern 326 321 647

9 A&M-COMMERCE 316 305 621 T31 Henriette Stranda 77 78 155 T40 Benz Far-Arun 79 77 156 T40 Marie Naeher 81 75 156 T60 Michelle Becker 84 75 159 65 Jordan Dusckas 79 83 162

Far-Arun ties for 23rd at Bearkat Invitational

HUNTSVILLE – Moving a spot up on the leaderboard on Tuesday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team finished eighth at the Bearkat Invitational hosted by Sam Houston at the Ravens Nest Golf Course.

The Bearkats won their home tournament by 40 strokes with a team score of ULM, 40 strokes better than ULM, who finished as the runner-up, and 50 strokes ahead of Houston Christian, who finished third among 13 teams. Sam Houston also went 1-2-3 on the player leaderboard. Zulaikah Nasseer won the 75-golfer tournament.

“I am proud of the team for moving up three spots on the leaderboard after Round one. We are going to take this weekend to keep improving on our putting and work on our Par-5 strategies,” said coach Lise Malherbe.

“We hope to bring our team average down closer to 300 in the next two tournaments. We’re halfway through our fall season, and we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

Benz Far-Arun (Phuket, Thailand) carded a team-best round of 73 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 23rd place with a score of 229 (79-77-73). Henriette Stranda (Kraakstad, Norway) tied for 38th place with a score of 234 (77-78-79). Marie Naeher (Neuenbuerg, Germany) and Jordan Ducskas (Flower Mound Marcus) finished tied for 44th place with a score of 236. Naeher shot 81-75-80 in the three rounds, while Dusckas carded rounds of 79-83-74.

Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) tied for 61st place, finishing with a score of 240 (84-75-81).

UP NEXT

The Lions are idle for the next couple of weeks before playing the penultimate fall tournament on October 10-11 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic hosted by Arkansas State.

Lion Volleyball falls to Houston Christian, 3-1

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M-Commerce Volleyball team traveled to Houston for their third Southland Conference match against Houston Christian on Tuesday Evening. Taking the Huskies to four sets with a 25-23 win in the third, the Lions fell 3-1 with scores of 25-16, 18-25 in the first two sets, and 25-19 in the fourth and final set against HCU.

The Lions kicked off taking the first three points of the set. The Huskies answered with a 3-0 run before going toe-to-toe with the Lions for the first 12 points of the set. Then, with a 10-2 run, the Huskies took the lead 23-14 before securing the set win 25-16 on an attacking error.

Neither team could pull away until a 6-1 run by the Huskies put them ahead 9-5. The Lions responded with a 4-0 run of their own to tie the set 9-9, trading the following six points with HCU. An 11-2 run put the Huskies up 23-13, with the Lions picking up five more points before the Huskies won the set 25-18.

On a 6-1 run, the Lions took a 9-3 and held the lead until the Huskies went on three 3-0 runs that put them ahead, 15-13, for the first time during the third set. The Lions responded with a 5-2 run stealing the lead back before a kill from Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) bagged the set win.

With a kill to take the first point of the set, Taryn Cast (Peaster) started things off for the Lions as they jumped ahead early, 7-4, on an 8-1 run. The Huskies advanced, 13-10, on a 7-1 run, holding the lead for the remainder of the set when a kill from Sara Arroyo collected the 25-19 match win over the Huskies.

Rashford led the team, recording 18.5 points with 18 kills and hitting .441 percent. Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) clinched a double-double with 26 assists and ten digs and led the team with three aces, while Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) tallied 25 digs.

UP NEXT

The Lions return home this weekend to host UIW on Thursday at 6:0 pm and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday at 1:00 pm. As part of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on campus, fans are encouraged to arrive early to Saturday’s match for free t-shirts until supplies last.