NTCC – Sports

Eagles’ Offense Explodes in 18-1 Rout of Carl Albert State College

Northeast Texas Community College dominated early and took care of Carl Albert State College by a score of 18-1 on Tuesday. Jordan Martinez, a Texas Southern University commit, remained hot at the plate following his four for four performance on Sunday, going three for four with a double and two singles batting in four runs.

NTCC got things started in the first inning scoring two runs with two outs to set the tone for the day. The Eagles would score two more runs in the second and then exploding for nine runs in the third.

Jake Chapman, Andy DeLeon, Matt Scheurich, and Martinez each had RBIs in the big inning.

Jackson Rutledge led the NTCC to victory on the hill. He went six innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out four. Hayden Shaddox threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Dylan Kuester took the loss for Carl Albert; he lasted two innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one.

The Eagles offense slugged two home runs on the day as Jonathon Carrillo went yard in the sixth inning. Chapman had a dinger in the third inning.

NTCC tallied 16 hits on the day. John Russ, Martinez, Cody Cleveland, Isaac Rivera, and Scheurich each managed multiple hits for the Eagles. Martinez and Russ each collected three singles leading NTCC past Carl Albert.

The Eagles will return to conference action on the road on Thursday as they travel to Panola College. NTCC will be at home to finish out the Panola series at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

