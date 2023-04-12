NTCC – Sports

Anthony Capobianco (San Antonio, Texas)

Eagle Baseball Defeats Weatherford College

Northeast Texas Community College had the Easter weekend off before traveling to Weatherford College on Monday, April 10, and the Eagles came away refreshed. They took down the NJCAA number 12 ranked Coyotes 9-6.

Weatherford got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the second and then added another run in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead over NTCC. Both squads would go scoreless in the fourth before NTCC started their comeback bid in the fifth inning.

The Eagles cut the lead to 3-2 when they started the inning off with Raef Wright (Burleson, Texas) and Anthony Capobianco (San Antonio, Texas) reaching base back to back after being hit by the pitcher. Then, Seth Cox (Fairview, Texas) would walk to load the bases for NTCC. Then, Jose Magallanes (Holly, Colorado) would hit a Sac Fly to Center to score Wright, and Bryce Johnson (Fairview, Texas) would single to score Capobianco.

The sixth inning would see both teams score three runs. However, the Eagles enjoyed a short lead when they moved ahead 5-3 in their half of the sixth inning. Wright hit a single with one out to the center field and scored again when Capobianco tripled to left-center field. Cox would walk to put runners on first and third for Magallanes to pick up two RBIs when he doubled to right-center field.

NTCC would give up the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Weatherford scored three runs to move back to a 6-5. The Eagles answered right back with another three-run inning in the top of the seventh to recapture an 8-6 lead. Caleb Reynolds (Frisco, Texas) would hit a single with one out to get things going for the Eagles. Reynolds would swipe second base, and Wright would join him on the bags after being hit by the pitch again. Capobianco singled to load the bases for the Eagles. Seth Cox came to the plate and earned a walk to bring home Reynolds and tie the game. Magallanes would hit a Sac Fly to left field to score Wright, and Johnson would single to bring home Capobianco for his third run of the day.

Magallanes would add the final dagger when he reached on a fielder’s choice in the top of the ninth and then scored off a double by Johnson to move the Eagle ahead 9-6.

The Eagle’s offense smashed fifteen hits on the day, led by Capobianco, who went three for five, and Johnson, who went three for four. Three others would have two hit performances against Weatherford.

Coach Andy Morgan took the Pitch by Committee approach in the non-conference affair, sending eight Eagles to the mound for one inning each to keep the Coyotes off balance.

Seth Cox would get the start before handing it off to the bullpen consisting of Dalton Hill (Minden, LA), Kevin Schoneboom (Mansfield, Texas), George Austin (Dallas, Texas), Austin Burda (Mansfield, Texas), Blake Van Cleve (Plano, Texas), and Mason Kosowick (Fort Worth, Texas) would get two innings of work and picked up the win. Matthew Howell (Huntsville, Texas) came in the ninth to close the game and earn the save for NTCC.

The Eagles will be back on the field in conference play on Wednesday, April 12, when they travel to Tyler Junior College. NTCC will be home on Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 pm against Paris Junior College.