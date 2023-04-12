Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 12)

Tuesday, the Paris Police Department did not make any felony offense reports. However, the department responded to 65 calls for service, arrested one adult, and made 11 traffic stops.

Paris Officers took four separate offense reports of Assaults Involving Family Violence. First, Paris Officers invested their time with a Terroristic Threat Call in the 600-block of South East 13th Street involving tenants in a dispute over trash. One tenant stated that she had been charged several times due to another tenant’s garbage in her yard. She asked the tenant to pick up her trash because she was tired of being accused and charged. Threats of “shooting up their house and hitting them with a baseball bat” were alleged.