October At Bob Sandlin State Park

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park October Updates!
* Bob Sandlin State Park is excited to have their third Ranger to complete his wildland firefighter training on Friday (Oct 5). The park will have three well-trained Rangers who will assist natural resource management in the park and other local parks with seasonal prescribed burns. This may be an interesting topic for people to know about.
* Annual Pollinator BioBlitz is Saturday (Oct 20) at 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. There will be games, children’s crafts, a class for Nature Photography, a Ranger-led hike with a focus on Native vs. Invasive plants, and a Native Plant Talk with emphasis on native landscaping.
* Night Hike is also on Saturday (Oct 20) at 9:30 pm. This will be similar to the hike you’ve been on in the past. It should be more pleasant since it won’t be as hot as it was in the summer.
* Boo Camp is on Saturday (Oct 27). We invite the community to come out to trick or treat in the campgrounds between the hours of 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. We will close traffic in the campgrounds during this time to provide a safe environment. We will also have contests for best costume, best jack o’ lantern, and best-decorated campsite at 6:30 pm.
I will be happy to answer any questions you have regarding these activities. I hope you will be able to come out to enjoy October in our park!
