UPDATE – Officer Involved Shooting In Paris

UPDATE Press Release From Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

At 10:13 PM, October 20, Paris Police Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the Kings Inn, 1907 Lamar Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim in the parking lot bleeding from chest wounds and was confronted by the suspect in the stabbing who had a handgun. The individual pointed the weapon at the officers and was shot. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, the stabbing victim was transported first to PRMC by ambulance and has since been transported to a Dallas area hospital for treatment.

By request of the police department, the Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting the investigation of the officer involved shooting. The officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place per policy.

The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified. Officers involved will not be identified at this time.