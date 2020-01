Authorities charged a bail bondsman with first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting a woman on Thanksgiving at an Oklahoma City hotel. Investigators say 49-year-old Howard Barnett was trying to arrest a fugitive at the hotel when he forced his way past Jennifer Dunn and then fought with her and the suspect and his gun went off. Prosecutors say Barnett is to blame for Dunn’s death because he unlawfully entered the room.