Oklahoma Governor Calls For Immediate Resignations Of Four McCurtain County Officials

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt calls for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Sheriff’s Capt. Alicia Manning, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix. He also directed the OSBI to investigate. A newspaper recording allegedly showed some complaining about two of the paper’s journalists and knowing hit-men and where they have two holes already dug. In addition, the recording had one of the four making derogatory remarks about Black people. About 100 people demonstrated at the courthouse in Idabel Monday.