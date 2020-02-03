Oklahoma Headline News For Monday Feb. 3

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after human skeletal remains were found by hunters in Latimer County. The remains were found in a creek near Hartshorne and they ordered an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death of the person.

Regents at Southeastern Oklahoma State University have named Dr. Thomas Newsom to be the university’s next president. Newsom is a native of McKinney and is coming from Texas A&M-Commerce, where he is the Interim Vice President for Student Success and Dean of Students.