One Dead, One in Custody After Winnsboro Stabbing
One Dead, One in Custody After Winnsboro Stabbing

21 mins ago

 

 

Shortly after 11:00am on May 13, 2020 Winnsboro Police Officers were dispatched to Bob’s Auto Repair on East Carnegie, to a report of a man with a knife. Upon our arrival we located a 54 year old white male, inside the shop area, with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. Officers located a 70 year old white male in the parking lot and detained him. It was determined that the 70 year old white male, identified as Billy Dwaine Cotton of Winnsboro, was the suspect with the knife.

Steven Wayne Lancaster, a 54 year old employee of Bob’s Auto Repair was transported to Christus/Mother Francis in Winnsboro and then flown to Tyler. Lancaster was pronounced dead shortly after 3:00pm.

Cotton was placed under arrest for murder and transported to Wood County jail. Bond was set at $50,000. The investigation is still ongoing.

