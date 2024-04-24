One Killed In Road Rage

Emergency crews responded to a deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 20 in Caddo Parish on Tuesday morning. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, it happened just after 10:00 am near I-20 at U.S. Highway 80. At least 15 units with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded. The shooting killed a man. Officers said a truck driver and someone driving a dark-colored Acura SUV got into a verbal altercation. Both drivers pulled onto the on-ramp at Exit 3 in Greenwood and exited their vehicles. Officials said the truck driver tried to run away, but the driver of the SUV followed the truck driver and “executed” him and fled west to Texas.