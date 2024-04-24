Paris Police Report For Wednesday, April 24

On Tuesday morning at 7:20, police learned that someone had damaged a glass door of a business in downtown Paris in the 10-block of Grand Avenue. The business owner stated that everything inside the store appeared in order, that nothing seemed missing, and that they estimated approximately $500 to repair the glass door.

At 10:57 am Tuesday, a Paris Officer observed surveillance footage showing a suspect pacing back and forth in a parking lot in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 until a healthcare worker exited the door of his employment. The suspect walked quickly toward the healthcare worker and physically pushed him, causing the worker’s body to move backward. Police will investigate a Felony offense of Assault on a Public Servant. The suspect was upset because his wife was in a “group chat” that included the healthcare worker.

Wednesday morning, just after midnight, several Paris Officers responded to a report of an accident in the 2800 block of Clark Lane. Officers observed a male subject and his vehicle missing the driver’s side front wheel. Contact was made with the owner of a parked car in the immediate area, who stated that her vehicle was not previously damaged. The subject had trouble standing, smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage, failed to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and was booked for his First Offense of Driving While Intoxicated, a Class A.

Paris Police Department responded to 54 Calls for Service, arrested three adults, and initiated 22 Traffic Stops.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer