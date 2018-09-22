I’m excited to say the ’11th Annual Paint the Town Pink’ is coming up in October! I wanted to personally invite you to participate in this years Paint the Town Pink campaign.

I want to encourage you to decorate your business during the month of October to publically show your support for breast cancer survivors! Winner of the Paint the Town Pink Window/Business Decorating Contest will be awarded the traveling trophy, and a plaque to keep. Speaking of Winner, the awesome folks at Higginbotham Insurance are looking to once again hold the trophy for the third year in a row, so be creative!

Please see the attached registration form and send back if your business intends to participate this year. We will come by and take pictures of your décor on Thursday (Oct 4) and posting the pictures on our Facebook page on Monday (Oct 8). The name of the game is sharing your picture, of our facebook page, and asking your friends to like YOUR PICTURE! The décor picture with the most “likes” will be our 2018 winner! Voting will close on Thursday (Oct 25)!

(For a “like” vote to count, that person must “like” the TRMC facebook page, yes we do check on each vote for this J )

If you have any questions! Feel free to shoot them my way!

Seth Alexander

COMMUNITY OUTREACH