Paris Area Arts Alliance To Host Kite Fest

From – Paris Area Arts Alliance

The First Annual Paris Kite Fest, presented by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, will be held on Saturday, April 20, on the North Lamar ISD Grounds. This FREE event for “kids of all ages” runs from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Kite Fest will feature a DJ, food trucks, games, kids’ crafts, kite contests, and kite giveaways as long as the supply lasts. Bring your kite to fly or a chair to watch the fun.

You can fly any kite, such as Flat, 3D, figure, or Guyon. The field will be open to anyone flying their kite until the competitions begin at 2:00 pm. Categories will include the giant kite, youngest participant, oldest participant, highest flying kite, and most beautiful kite. Judging will happen during the flying activity. The flyer/pilot has three chances to fly their kite in the air. The kite must fly for at least two minutes to be eligible for judging. The judges’ decision is final in all categories. Kite Fest will award prizes.

As part of this artist-themed event, blank kite kits will be available as long as the supply lasts. The participants can draw and color designs on their kites and see them fly. The Paris Area Arts Alliance and our generous sponsor, Dollins Bail Bonds, will provide all materials FREE of charge.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to create a personalized t-shirt using fabric markers. A blank kite will be printed on each t-shirt, allowing the individual to turn it into an art project that can be worn all spring and summer as a memory of the first Paris Kite Fest. These t-shirts will sell for $20 with fabric markers provided.

To round out the Kite Fest, traditional games and activities such as blowing bubbles, football throwing, temporary tattoos, and much more will be held. High school students from Chisum ISD and NLISD will volunteer to help with all aspects of the Kite Fest.

For additional information or weather condition updates, visit the FaceBook page for “ParisArea ArtsAlliance” or call 903-782-6215.