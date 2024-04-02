Eclipse Activities At Cooper Lake State Park

A Total Eclipse of the Parks: A once-in-a-generation cosmic event and more at Cooper Lake State Park in April.

Cooper, TX – The total eclipse is over the horizon and will arrive on April 8. Cooper Lake State Park is sold out of day passes and campsites. If you can’t make it out to Cooper Lake State Park for the eclipse, don’t worry. There will be many more wonderful programs going on throughout the month of April. Our events this month are meant to celebrate the natural beauty and wonder found at Cooper Lake State Park.

The total eclipse on April 8 will be a once-in-a-generation event that Texans from across the state will be able to see. At Cooper Lake State Park, we are currently sold out of day passes and campsite reservations. The whole eclipse will last just over two and a half hours, beginning at roughly 12:26 pm. Totality will begin at 1:43 pm, reach a maximum at 1:45 pm, and end at 1:47 pm.

Visitors at either unit can attend an eclipse preparedness activity to learn some tips and tricks for viewing the April eclipse. Other events include Art in the Park, supplies will be provided, and nature will be your inspiration. There will also be a guided hike going down the Coyote Run Trail at South Sulphur and the Cedar Creek South Loop at Doctors Creek. There will also be Earth Day celebrations where you can come out and learn about pollinators and why they are so important.

South Sulphur will also be hosting an astronomy activity. We will have telescopes out to view a planet or two. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, binoculars, or a personal telescope!

Doctors Creek’s final event of April will be the returning Festival of the Fish! The festival is a celebration of the recreational sport of fishing and its impact on local communities. There will be information tables, activities like backyard bass and fishing with the ranger, and some fishing poles and tackle will be available to be lent out. It will be a great event to bring out the kids where they can catch their first fish!

The Spring season brings nature to life, and there is no better place to get in touch with it than Cooper Lake State Park! The wildflowers are already starting to bloom, and songbirds will migrate through the Park during the month. A walk through the trees at South Sulphur will help anyone working their way through the birding checklist. Going through the trails at Doctors Creek will give you a glimpse of the past native Texas prairies.

Fish are biting, and you can catch them at many locations, like the Bluebonnet area at Doctors Creek and the Heron Harbor area at South Sulphur. Don’t have a rod and reel? No worries. You can rent one for free at the headquarters of both park units.

All programs are free with your entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek (903)395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Saturday, April 6 – DC

Are You Ready for the Eclipse? – 10:00 am. Meet at the Pelican Point Pavilion. Discuss sun safety, tips, and tricks for viewing the upcoming 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

Sunday, April 7 – DC

Art in the Park – 10:30 am. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. Calling all artists! All art supplies provided. Nature is our inspiration.

Monday, April 8 – DC

Total Solar Eclipse!! Join us as we marvel at the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. Must have a pre-purchased Day Pass Reservation. Present your pre-purchased Day Pass Reservation at the gated entry.

Saturday, April 13 – DC

Go Take a Hike – 2:00 pm Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion parking lot. Join a Ranger on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek South Loop getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the Park.

Saturday, April 20 — DC Earth Day Celebration

Pollinators – 10:00 am. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion.

Why are pollinators important? Do you know which foods depend on pollination? Learn the answers to these and more.

Saturday, April 27 – DC

Festival of the Fish – 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Lone Pine Boat Ramp Parking Lot.

Fishing with the Ranger, Fishing Knots and Tackle Tips, Backyard Bass, Gyotaku Fish Painting, Native Net making, and many other fun activities.

South Sulphur

Friday, April 5 – SS

Astronomy – 8:00 pm Meet at the far north end of the Gulls Bluff fishing parking lot. We’ll have the telescopes out to view a planet or two. Dress according to the weather, and bring a lawn chair and binoculars if you have them.

Saturday, April 6 – SS

Are You Ready for the Eclipse? – 2:00 pm Meet at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Discuss sun safety, tips, and tricks for viewing the upcoming 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

Sunday, April 7 – SS

Art in the Park – 1:30 pm. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Calling all artists! All art supplies provided. Nature is our inspiration.

Monday, April 8 – SS

Total Solar Eclipse!! Join us as we marvel at the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. Must have a pre-purchased Day Pass Reservation. Present your pre-purchased Day Pass Reservation at the gated entry.

Saturday, April 13— SS

Go Take a Hike – 10:00 am. Meet at Coyote Run trail head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Coyote Run trail getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the Park.

Saturday, April 20 — SS Earth Day Celebration

Pollinators – 2:00 pm Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Why are pollinators important? Do you know which foods depend on pollination? Learn the answers to these and more.