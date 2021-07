Carter BloodCare and Paris Harley-Davidson are holding a blood drive on Saturday between 10 and 2 at the dealership, 2875 NE Loop 286. Everyone who donates between now and July 15 will get a buy one, get one ticket voucher for a Rangers game and will have a chance to win a suite at a Globe Life Park in Arlington. Call Shelbi Craig (903) 784-4545 for more information or to make an appointment.