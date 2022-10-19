Paris Community Players “Drop Dead”

Paris Community Theatre presents the comedy “Drop Dead.” It’s about an odd-ball cast of has-been actors attempting to revive their careers. They must save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call. Performances are:
Performance Dates: (NEW DATES!)
Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30
Sunday, October 23rd at 2:30
Friday, October 28th at 7:30
Saturday, October 29th at 7:30
Sunday, October 30th at 2:30
Fees/Admission
General Admission $20, Student and Under 12, $15
Season Tickets are $80, and Senior and Student Season Tickets are $70.00.
Tickets are available at www.pctonstage.com.