Paris Community Players “Drop Dead”

Paris Community Theatre presents the comedy “Drop Dead.” It’s about an odd-ball cast of has-been actors attempting to revive their careers. They must save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call. Performances are:

Performance Dates: (NEW DATES!)

Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30

Sunday, October 23rd at 2:30

Friday, October 28th at 7:30

Saturday, October 29th at 7:30

Sunday, October 30th at 2:30

Fees/Admission

General Admission $20, Student and Under 12, $15

Season Tickets are $80, and Senior and Student Season Tickets are $70.00.

Tickets are available at www.pctonstage.com.

