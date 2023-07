Paris Harley-Davidson presents its Annual Christmas in July, benefitting Toys-for-Tots on Saturday, Jul 15, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Drop off your new unwrapped toy, get a free pic with Summer Santa, and grab a free brisket plate lunch! Also, enjoy live music from Mix Society. It’s all happening Saturday, Jul 15, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at Paris Harley-Davidson.