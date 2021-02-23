" /> Paris High School Choir Students Advance to State in Solo and Ensemble – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris High School Choir Students Advance to State in Solo and Ensemble

2 hours ago

Pictured left to right: Johnathan Young, J’Keyria Douglas, Abigail Long, Tahirah Howard, Director Grace Tucker, Abagail Lawson, Chyna Lee, Lucy Walter, Brenna Mills, Reid England, and Kathryn De la Garza

Recently, ten Paris High School choir students traveled to Mount Pleasant to compete in the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest, with six students advancing to the state competition. “This was their first competition for this year,” stated Choir Director Grace Tucker. “I am very proud of the hard work that each one of my students has put in, they gave it their all.” The following students qualified to compete in the virtual State level Solo and Ensemble competition in late May: Tahirah Howard, Abagail Lawson, Chyna Lee, Abigail Long, Brenna Mills, and Johnathan Young.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     