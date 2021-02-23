Paris High School Choir Students Advance to State in Solo and Ensemble

Recently, ten Paris High School choir students traveled to Mount Pleasant to compete in the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest, with six students advancing to the state competition. “This was their first competition for this year,” stated Choir Director Grace Tucker. “I am very proud of the hard work that each one of my students has put in, they gave it their all.” The following students qualified to compete in the virtual State level Solo and Ensemble competition in late May: Tahirah Howard, Abagail Lawson, Chyna Lee, Abigail Long, Brenna Mills, and Johnathan Young.