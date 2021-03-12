Paris High School Future Educators Bring Home Multiple Awards From State Competition

Students from Paris High School brought home several state awards from the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Teach Tomorrow Summit, held virtually March 4-6.

Hannah Pardee & Javin Cary will be representing Paris High School at the national level in Public Speaking & Bulletin Board: Elementary (respectively). Pardee & Cary are the first students in PHS TAFE history to advance to this level of competition.

The following students received a Blue Ribbon:

Patricia Garnes & Erica Barber – Varsity Project Visualize: Appreciation

Javin Cary & Quay Porter – Varsity Elementary Bulletin Board

Ja’niecia Smith & Bryce Mills – Varsity Teacher Created Materials – High School

Patricia Garnes, Leilin Ki Hamner, & Madelyn Tullos – Junior Varsity Chapter Scrapbook

The following students received a White Ribbon:

Madelyn Tullos & Leilin Ki Hamner – Junior Varsity Elementary Bulletin Board.

The national competition will take place virtually in June.