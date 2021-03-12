" /> Paris High School Future Educators Bring Home Multiple Awards From State Competition – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Paris High School Future Educators Bring Home Multiple Awards From State Competition

3 hours ago

L-R
Emily Steele, sponsor, Erica Barber, Javin Cary, Bryce Mills, Leilin Ki Hamner, Ja’Niecia Smith, Raycee McDonald, student judge. Hannah Pardee, Madelyn Tullos, Quay Porter, Nicole Heer, co-sponsor

Students from Paris High School brought home several state awards from the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Teach Tomorrow Summit, held virtually March 4-6.

Hannah Pardee & Javin Cary will be representing Paris High School at the national level in Public Speaking & Bulletin Board: Elementary (respectively). Pardee & Cary are the first students in PHS TAFE history to advance to this level of competition.

The following students received a Blue Ribbon:

  • Patricia Garnes & Erica Barber – Varsity Project Visualize: Appreciation
  • Javin Cary & Quay Porter – Varsity Elementary Bulletin Board
  • Ja’niecia Smith & Bryce Mills – Varsity Teacher Created Materials – High School
  • Patricia Garnes, Leilin Ki Hamner, & Madelyn Tullos – Junior Varsity Chapter Scrapbook
L-R Front to Back
Emily Steele, Sponsor, Hannah Pardee, Nicole Heer, Co-sponsor
Skylar Frazier
Leilin Ki Hamner, Bryce Mills, Patricia Garnes
Javin Cary, Madelyn Tullos, Quay Porter

The following students received a White Ribbon:

  • Madelyn Tullos & Leilin Ki Hamner – Junior Varsity Elementary Bulletin Board.

The national competition will take place virtually in June.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     