Congratulations to the Golf Team and Coach Lewis!

(l-to-r) Mason Napier, Tate Lewis, Coach Randall Lewis, Holden Stone, Blaine Hill, and Tyler Harvey.

From: RANDALL LEWIS

The Paris High Boy’s Golf Teams competed in the McKinney High Fall BBQ Classic on Wednesday. Paris Blue placed 1st ahead of Prosper and Allen with a team score of 303. Blaine Hill led the Cats tying for 1st place individual with a 73. Paris White shot 398. All team and individual scores are attached.