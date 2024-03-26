Paris High Seniors Place in Air Force Essay Contest

Paris High School senior Ashton Hilliard placed second in the Air Force Association Earle North Parker essay contest for the Northeast Texas region. Madeline Green, Mackenzie Martin, and Kiera Martin were all finalists.

At a dinner and recognition ceremony held at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville, all four students were honored for their achievements. Hilliard was presented with a $1,500 cash scholarship, while the remaining three students each received a $500 scholarship. Additionally, Hilliard was presented with a special United States flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. It is worth noting that all four students are enrolled in Brent Wilburn’s AP English IV class, showcasing the academic excellence and achievements within that particular group of students. The event not only celebrated their accomplishments but also highlighted the dedication and hard work they have put into their studies.

The Earle North Parker Essay program is a statewide contest sponsored by the Air Force Association of Texas. The essay topic for 2023-2024 was: Hypersonic Weapons: Why the need for speed?