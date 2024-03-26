Hess Lawn Mower Header
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris High Seniors Place in Air Force Essay Contest

Pictured left to right: AP English Teacher Brent Wilburn, Ashton Hilliard, Madeline Green, Mackenzie Martin, Kiera Martin, and Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Paris High School senior Ashton Hilliard placed second in the Air Force Association Earle North Parker essay contest for the Northeast Texas region. Madeline Green, Mackenzie Martin, and Kiera Martin were all finalists.

At a dinner and recognition ceremony held at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville, all four students were honored for their achievements. Hilliard was presented with a $1,500 cash scholarship, while the remaining three students each received a $500 scholarship. Additionally, Hilliard was presented with a special United States flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. It is worth noting that all four students are enrolled in Brent Wilburn’s AP English IV class, showcasing the academic excellence and achievements within that particular group of students. The event not only celebrated their accomplishments but also highlighted the dedication and hard work they have put into their studies.

The Earle North Parker Essay program is a statewide contest sponsored by the Air Force Association of Texas. The essay topic for 2023-2024 was: Hypersonic Weapons: Why the need for speed?

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved