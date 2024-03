For the sixth time in Mega Millions lottery history, the jackpot prize is worth over $1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s 10:00 pm draw. If you match all six numbers on your ticket, you’ll choose between $1.1 billion paid out as an annuity over 30 years or taking home a lump sum payment of $525.8 million, per usamega.com. Most winners choose the lump sum option, even though it’s less than half the total jackpot amount.

Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $865 million after no big winner on Monday.