Paris High Seniors Place in Air Force Essay Contest

Paris High School seniors Brody Holleman and Sophie Stone placed second and third, respectively, in the Air Force Association Earle North Parker essay contest for the North Texas region. Johnny Young and Christian Wilson were both finalists.

All four students were honored at a dinner and recognition ceremony at Texas A&M University—Commerce and received $1,500, $1,000, and $500 cash scholarships. Holleman and Stone received a United States flag which was flown over the U.S. capital in their honor. All four students are in Sandra Strom’s AP English IV class.

The Earle North Parker Essay program is a statewide contest sponsored by the Air Force Association of Texas. The essay topic for 2022-2023 was: Drones: Military Use and Effects.